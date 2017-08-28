‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: First Look at Evangeline Lilly in Costume

0

The Marvel Studios machine is moving so fast that it can be difficult to keep up at times. We’ve got Thor: Ragnarok in a few months, Black Panther a few months after that, Avengers: Infinity War recently wrapped shooting, and they’re now underway on Avengers 4. In the midst of all this, it can be easy to overlook the humble Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is also now shooting in Atlanta.

To mark what would have been the 100th birthday of Ant-Man and Wasp co-creator Jack Kirby, Evangeline Lilly tweeted out the first photo of herself mostly in costume. We don’t know what her helmet looks like (beyond the glance we saw in the Ant-Man post-credits scene), but her suit looks, well, modest.

Granted, we don’t know if this is the final suit for the character, or if it has some different iterations. Hopefully, it won’t be the final suit because it’s a little plain. It’s mostly black, the colors don’t pop, and it seems like the kind of costume we had to deal with back in the early 2000s when superhero movies were afraid to be superhero movies. At worst, it looks like something out of a CW show, which is fine, but those shows look like they have the budget of a network television series rather than a summer blockbuster.

Plot details are scarce on the upcoming sequel beyond Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) teaming up with Hope and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) for a new mission. I’m eager to see what director Peyton Reed will bring to the table now that he has control of this film from the ground up rather than taking over the project at the last minute.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens July 6, 2018. The film also stars Michael Peña as Luis, and T.I. as Dave with Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Abby Ryder Fortson, and David Dastmalchian also reprise their supporting roles in the sequel. They’ll be joined by newcomers Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster (a.k.a. Goliath), Walton Goggins (Justified) as Sonny Burch, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Hannah John-Kamen (Black Mirror) as Ghost, and Randall Park (Fresh off the Boat) as Jimmy Woo.

