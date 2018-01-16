New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Image Shows Off the Title Team, All Suited Up

0

While this new image isn’t the first look at Evangeline Lilly suited up as Hope van Dyne’s superhero alias in Ant-Man and the Wasp, it is the first time we get to see the title hero alongside co-star Paul Rudd as the returning Scott Lang. There’s not much else going on here, but being perfectly honest, it’s enough!

Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by Peyton Reed and also stars Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson, and Randall Park, with Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.

Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth, and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay. Ant-Man and the Wasp hits U.S. theaters on July 6, 2018.

Check out the new image below, and be sure to clickify to embiggen:

Here’s the official synopsis:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and the Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

