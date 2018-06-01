15 New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Images Tease Ghost, the Quantum Realm & Giant Pez

0

Marvel has just released a big ol’ batch of new Ant-Man and the Wasp stills, offering glimpses at the Quantum Realm and the villainous Ghost (Hannah John-Komen) in action. Set before the universe-altering events of Avengers: Infinity War, the sequel finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) teaming up to enter the Quantum Realm, where they must search for the still-alive Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer).

The sequel sees the return of director Peyton Reed, who took over the first film after Edgar Wright stepped away, and now gets to craft his own Marvel adventure from the ground up. The first trailer movie that leans full-on into the comedy (a welcome respite after the emotional one-two punch of Black Panther and Infinity War), with the promise of plenty of space-and-matter-bending action sequences to match.

Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the film also stars Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Hannah John-Komen, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, and Randall Park, with Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas. Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th. Check out the new set of stills below.