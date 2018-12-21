L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ IMAX Screening and Q&A

0

Kicking off our screening series in the New Year, Collider and IMAX are really excited to bring fans a long-awaited screening of one of 2018’s biggest films featuring the smallest super hero from the MCU… Yes, you guessed it. We are really happy to announce that schedules have aligned and director Peyton Reed will join us for a special screening of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

On January 9th at 7pm in the Los Angeles area, Collider is partnering up with IMAX for the screening and after the film ends, I’ll be moderating an extended Q&A with Peyton Reed where we will go deep into the making of the film and the IMAX presentation.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To attend this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Ant-Man and the Wasp in IMAX” and tell me why you should be one of the people that gets a ticket. In addition, please include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Saturday, January 5th at noon and we’ll contact the people that win passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this screening is in the Los Angeles area on January 9th and will start at 7pm.

As most of you know, Ant-Man and the Wasp finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) teaming up with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) to venture into the Quantum Realm and rescue Hope’s mother Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Complications ensue when the antagonist Ghost (Hannah John-Komen) throws a wrench into their plans. Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the film also stars Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, and Laurence Fishburne.

