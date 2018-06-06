New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Posters Reveal Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne

0

Hey, you know a great way to reveal a three-time Oscar-nominated actor who plays a mysterious and long sought-after character in your movie? Via a poster. Yep! Michelle Pfeiffer‘s Janet van Dyne, a.k.a. the OG Wasp alongside Michael Douglas‘ Hank Pym/Ant-Man, gets her first full reveal thanks to one of a half-dozen new character posters for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. If the movie’s supposed to be about the search for Janet, call it off because here she is!

Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the film also stars Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Hannah John-Komen, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, and Randall Park, with Laurence Fishburne. Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and the Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

Check out Pfeiffer’s look, followed by the other new Ant-Man and the Wasp character posters below:

For more of our coverage on Ant-Man and the Wasp, be sure to check out these recent write-ups provided at the links below: