First Look at Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Revealed as Production Starts

Listen up, True Believers! Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp has officially kicked off its production today. That’s good news considering the sequel is due to open on July 6th of next year, though a lot will happen both in the real world and the MCU between now and then. We still have the big-screen arrivals of Thor: Ragnarok this November 3rd and Black Panther on February 16, 2018, not to mention a little movie called Avengers: Infinity War dropping May 4, 2018. It’s going to be a wild ride, so your guess is as good as mine where Marvel’s smallest heroes end up in less than a year’s time.

Peyton Reed returns to the director’s chair with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly set to return as the eponymous superheroes alongside Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michael Peña as Luis, and T.I. as Dave. Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Abby Ryder Fortson, and David Dastmalchian also reprise their supporting roles in the sequel.

They’ll be joined by newcomers Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster (a.k.a. Goliath), Walton Goggins (Justified) as Sonny Burch, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, and Hannah John-Kamen (Black Mirror) as Ghost, and Randall Park (Fresh off the Boat) as Jimmy Woo.

Here's the film's new, official synopsis:

Here’s the film’s new, official synopsis:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink: “Ant-Man and The Wasp.” In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.

