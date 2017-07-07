‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Casts Randall Park to Play SHIELD Agent Jimmy Woo

0

The cast for Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp is shaping up nicely. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are set to return as the eponymous superheroes alongside Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michael Peña as Luis. They’ll be joined by Hannah John-Kamen (Black Mirror) in an unnamed role, and now The Tracking Board reports that Randall Park (The Interview) is on board.

According to The Tracking Board, Park is set to play SHIELD Agent Jimmy Woo. Woo has had various affiliations over the course of his time in the comics, but in the Ultimate Marvel storyline, he’s a SHIELD agent working alongside Sharon Carter.

What’s interesting here is that SHIELD has pretty much been a non-factor in the movies since 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Perhaps looking to avoid entanglements with the ABC TV series as well as the question of why SHIELD isn’t involved in every Earthbound incident, it was a wise move to disband the organization and let the superheroes roam free. You can still have Nick Fury show up on a helicarrier like he does in Age of Ultron, but films like Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming aren’t weighed down by incorporating (or ignoring) SHIELD.

So where does Jimmy Woo fit in? Is SHIELD resurgent? I’m sure people who are watching the show have an answer, but keep in mind that the people who write the movies don’t really pay much attention to what the TV side is doing. Either way, if they got Park, that means it will be a worthwhile role since he’s a rising star and a valuable addition to any cast.

Park, who stars on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat and HBO’s Veep, recently co-starred in Snatched and The House. He’ll be seen later this year in The Disaster Artist.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens July 6, 2018.