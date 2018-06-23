First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Reactions Praise the Sequel as Loads of Fun

Ant-Man and the Wasp premiered to critics and junketeers last night, and hey, wouldn’t you know it, there was a lot of praise for a new Marvel movie. That’s not to dismiss the opinions of those who saw the film, but rarely (if ever) will you get negativity coming out of an event like this. What’s remarkable in this case is that “fun” was the immediate adjective to describe the movie. So if you’re looking for a good time, it looks like Ant-Man and the Wasp will fit the bill.
Check out some of the reactions below:
Dug the heck out of #AntManAndTheWasp. Clever and charming with lots of heart. It’s a bit exposition heavy, but otherwise a damn delight. One gag had me laughing so hard I was in tears and the post-credits scene is easily one of Marvel’s best.
In a surprise to no one @MrPeytonReed‘s #AntManAndTheWasp is a ton of fun and had the crowd laughing beginning to end. @MarvelStudios has yet another winner. @Kevfeige makes it look so easy when we all know what he’s done is next to impossible. pic.twitter.com/coixY7LG40
#AntManAndTheWasp is a freaking blast! Absolutely hysterical and the effects a incredible!!! Definitely see it in 3D! Also, my fav Stan Lee cameo ever! pic.twitter.com/C0oadNWz6M
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP is for sure an upgrade from the first film (I didn’t love the first Ant-Man). Lilly’s Wasp has at least the same, or probably more, action scenes than Rudd’s Ant-Man.
Also: Michael Peña has a scene halfway through that brings the house down.
What a year for Marvel! Absolutely loved #AntManAndTheWasp. Stellar ensemble and the humor is spot on. (Laughed myself to tears during one sequence!) The tech is used to great effect yet again. Unique, highly entertaining ride I can’t wait to go on again.
I hate to spoil it for everybody but I’m just gonna say it: #AntManAndTheWasp is pretty good!
Not surprisingly, I loved #AntManAndTheWasp . It’s funny and weird and delivers a kind of action that just doesn’t exist anywhere else. What’s more, it has excellent 3D that works perfectly in tandem with the size changing.
Ant-Man and The Wasp is a lot of fun. At its best when it’s almost an over the top silly comedy, less so when it’s about the comic booky villain driven moments. Some fantastic miniature/maxature action sequences. @realmichaelpena steals the show again.
Just had the pleasure of seeing @AntMan #AntManAndTheWasp! It’s so much fun and I can’t wait to see it again. Loved seeing The Wasp @EvangelineLilly in action. pic.twitter.com/bsgtMWOcqf
A tiny take: #AntManAndTheWasp was a total blast. Romantic, energetic and a lot of fun. @MrPeytonReed left unchained and left to his own devices is glorious and totally bonkers and brilliant. pic.twitter.com/QZ8okR76eG
