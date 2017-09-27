‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Set Photos Reveal the Villain Ghost

0

Some new images from the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp have surfaced, revealing our first (blurry) look at the movie’s antagonist Ghost. Director Peyton Reed returns to helm the Marvel Studios sequel after taking over for Edgar Wright on the first Ant-Man, which makes this follow-up all the more intriguing—it will have been Reed’s film from the get-go.

We still don’t know too much about the follow-up, but Hannah John-Kamen’s (Black Mirror) character Ghost may or may not be the main antagonist here. The character in the comics was a male tech wizard and anticapitalist saboteur, which would very much fit in line with the story of Hank Pym’s (Michael Douglas) tech company. We don’t really get a super clear look at the costume here, but it looks like it could definitely be Ghost. While Marvel Studios doesn’t have a great track record with villains, I have a feeling we could be in for something special here.

Paul Rudd returns as Ant-Man/Scott Lang, and as evidenced by the title, Evangeline Lilly steps into a co-starring role as Hope van Dyne, aka The Wasp. We have an inkling that the story of Ant-Man 2 will find the heroes venturing into the Quantum Realm, since Michelle Pfeiffer is playing Janet van Dyne who went missing in said Quantum Realm all those years ago.

Rudd and Lilly are joined by other newcomers like Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster, Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo. Michael Peña, T.I., Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Abby Ryder Fortson, and David Dastmalchian are all also reprising their roles from the first movie.

Take a peek at the set photos below (via CS). Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6, 2018.