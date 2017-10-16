New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Set Photos Reveal Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly Suited Up

0

While buzz is high on Black Panther today with the new trailer release, filming continues on another anticipated Marvel Studios sequel: Ant-Man and the Wasp. Production is underway in Atlanta, and some new set photos have surfaced online that give us a great look at Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne in their superhero costumes as the titular heroes. Indeed, while Captain Marvel is set to begin filming next year, Ant-Man and the Wasp will mark the first Marvel Studios film released with a female co-lead, as Lilly’s character gets a higher profile this time around.

Peyton Reed returns to direct after stepping into Ant-Man following Edgar Wright’s departure from that movie three months before production was scheduled to start. In that regard, Ant-Man and the Wasp is an exciting prospect because it will have been Reed’s movie from the get-go. Gabriel Ferrari & Andrew Barrer, who served as the on-set writers on Ant-Man, penned the script alongside Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Rudd himself, who also co-wrote the first Ant-Man after Wright left.

Rudd and Lilly look pretty terrific in costume here, and I’m curious to see them in action. Michael Douglas reprises his role as Hank Pym in this sequel, which will also find the characters venturing into the Quantum Realm to retrieve Janet van Dyne, played by Michelle Pfeiffer. Then we’ve got newcomers Hannah John-Kamen, Laurence Fishburne, Walton Goggins, and Randall Park to look forward to, as well as the return of Michael Peña, Judy Greer, Bobby Cannavale, Tip “T.I.” Harris, and David Dastmalchian.

Check out the new set photos below (via CS). Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6, 2018.