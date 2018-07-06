Movie Review Talk: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’, ‘Sorry to Bother You’, and ‘Three Identical Strangers’

0

Welcome to the latest episode of Movie Review Talk with Scott Mantz! On this episode, Scott, Perri Nemiroff, and Jeff Sneider are discussing three new releases – Ant-Man and the Wasp, Three Identical Strangers, and Sorry to Bother You.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is the sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man directed by Peyton Reed. Reed returns to helm this one along with Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michael Peña. This time around, the returning cast is joined by Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and Hannah John-Kamen. In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission.

Three Identical Strangers is a new documentary from director Tim Wardle. The film recently won the Sundance Film Festival’s Special Jury Award. Three strangers are reunited by astonishing coincidence after being born identical triplets, separated at birth, and adopted by three different families. Their jaw-dropping, feel-good story instantly becomes a global sensation complete with fame and celebrity. However, the fairy-tale reunion sets in motion a series of events that unearth an unimaginable secret – a secret with radical repercussions for us all.

Sorry to Bother You is written and directed by Boots Riley. It’s Riley’s directorial debut and stars Get Out’s Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, Patton Oswalt, Steven Yeun, Terry Crews, David Cross, and Danny Glover. In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, telemarketer Cassius Green discovers a magical key to professional success, propelling him into a macabre universe.