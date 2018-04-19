‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Is about the Search for Janet van Dyne; New Images Released

0

Fans are understandably focused squarely on Avengers: Infinity War at the moment, but Marvel Studios doesn’t want them to forget they’ve got another movie coming just a couple months later. Ant-Man and the Wasp serves as the follow-up to the Avengers sequel, and new plot details and images have been revealed to keep this one on folks’ radar.

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed returns to helm this follow-up, and as revealed over at EW, the story finds Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) searching for her mother Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), who was lost in the Quantum Realm decades ago. At the end of Ant-Man, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang entered and returned from the Quantum Realm, so Lilly says the follow-up is mainly focused on getting back:

“Scott entered the Quantum Realm in the first film and came back, which is something they thought was impossible. The question has arisen, ‘Can Janet come back?’ So the entire film, my character is hell-bent on finding a way to get into the Quantum Realm and bring her back.”

While that’s the main thrust of the Ant-Man and the Wasp story, the movie also features Ghost as its main villain. In the comics, the character is male, but for the Marvel Studios film Reed opted to gender bend the character and cast Hannah John-Kamen, who was recently seen in Ready Player One. Reed explained that decision to EW and teased some of her powers:

“The Ghost character could be male, female, anything, so it just seemed more interesting to us [to cast a woman. Ghost’s primary power is the ability to ‘phase,’ which allows Ghost to move through solid matter. She has all sorts of strange versions of that phasing power — it proves quite difficult for Ant-Man and Wasp to deal with.”

It’s interesting that Ant-Man and the Wasp gets this release position, as the initial Ant-Man also had the misfortune of being released directly after Avengers: Age of Ultron. In some ways it was nice to get a fun and flighty Marvel movie in the wake of something as dark as Ultron, but it also made Ant-Man feel somewhat non-essential. Given how dark Infinity War promises to be, here’s hoping Ant-Man and the Wasp isn’t similarly effected.