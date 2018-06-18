New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Ad Reveals an ‘Infinity War’ Connection; Tickets on Sale Now

0

If you’re already sold on seeing Ant-Man and the Wasp in theaters, then you’re going to want to go ahead and get your tickets through Fandango now. If you need a little extra convincing, maybe this brand new TV spot for Peyton Reed‘s Marvel Studios super-sequel will do the trick. It offers up an explanation for just what the title characters were up to in Avengers: Infinity War and teases how the films connect. Well, sort of, since it’s done in the signature style of the shrinking/embiggening Marvel movie’s particular brand of humor.

Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the film stars Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Hannah John-Komen, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, and Randall Park, with Laurence Fishburne. Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

Check out the new TV spot for Ant-Man and the Wasp:

Here’s the official synopsis:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past. “Ant-Man and The Wasp” is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Randall Park, with Michelle Pfeiffer, with Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas. Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard are producing, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Charles Newirth and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd & Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay.

