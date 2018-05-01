Movie Talk: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer Ignores Events From ‘Infinity War’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, May 1st, 2018) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Marvel released a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp that ignores the events from Avengers: Infinity War.
- In an interview with AP, Kevin Feige revealed that Marvel Studios has already held meetings about what movies they are going to do in 2024 and 2025.
- THR is reporting that Mel Gibson will helm Destroyer, a World War II naval war movie that focuses on the events surrounding a ship that survived 22 kamikaze attacks in 80 minutes.
- Deadline reports that John Woo and Universal Pictures are teaming up to remake his 1989 Hong Kong crime classic The Killer. Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o will play the assassin role originated by Chow Yun-Fat.
- Bleecker Street released a trailer for Leave No Trace directed by Winter Bone‘s Debra Granik and starring Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie
- Live Twitter Questions