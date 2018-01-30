‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer Breakdown: Walton Goggins, Tardigrades and Ghost

0

As much fun as it was to watch the first trailer for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, it’s even more fun to zoom in on this first look in a frame-by-frame analysis. So with apologies to director Peyton Reed, we’ve pulled out the obvious along with the “blink and you’ll miss it” elements of this first trailer to put them all on display for you. On a general level, this trailer was super fun and suggests a couple of big action set pieces, a lot of size-changing chicanery, and excellent on-screen chemistry between Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly‘s title characters. On a deeper level, it also reveals some interesting plot points and offers brief glimpses of Marvel Comics characters.

Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the film also stars Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson, and Randall Park, with Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas. Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th. Make sure you give the trailer a(nother) watch before diving into our breakdown.

So let’s get the big, obvious stuff out of the way first, yeah? We start out with a nod to Ant-Man’s adventurous heroics in Captain America: Civil War, which offers an explanation for Wasp’s absence as well as some very cute insight into their relationship:

“When Cap needed help, if I had asked you, would you have come?” “I guess we’ll never know. But if you had, you’d have never been caught.”

After that, we get the necessary emotional attachment in the film: Lang’s actions have not only landed him in hot water, but everyone around him as well. While his family may be under surveillance by the FBI, their eyes–and guns–are now trained on the Pyms. That sends Hank, Hope, and Scott on the run where they seem to be pursued by not only the FBI, but also a very stylish group of Cadillac-drivers, motorcycle-riders, and machine-gun enthusiasts. But they’re no match for a giant-sized Hello Kitty Pez dispenser!

What follows is a brief glimpse at what appears to be a very fun chase sequence through the hilly streets of San Francisco in which the size-changing ability of the Pyms’ van is used to great effect.

A quick cut to Ant-Man in Giant Mode reveals him rising out of, presumably, San Francisco Bay. Now he’s not just scaring the normals here; he seems to be after Walton Goggins‘ character Sonny Burch, who appears to have stolen Pym’s laboratory in its shrunken, portable state. Here’s a look at the before and after of Pym’s new facility (spoiler: remember that the previous one blew up in the last movie) and a quick shot of Goggins. Look closely!

In the comics, Burch was a weapons contractor who may not have had any superpowers but was gifted with a cunning sense of legalese. He crossed paths with Tony Stark from time to time but was also involved with Cross Technologies, a competitor to Pym’s own company. Since Darren Cross already featured heavily in the first Ant-Man film, we’re assuming Burch will pick up with the corporate espionage where his boss left off, and probably with as much success.

From there, we get a great action sequence featuring Hope van Dyne taking out some thugs in a classic kitchen fight, which seems to be part “heist gone wrong” and part test/display of the Wasp suit’s powers since Scott and Hank are watching from a surveillance van. This is also where Scott learns from Hank that his own suit could have had wings and blasters but that Dr. Pym opted not to give them to him; probably for the best.

It’s a solid trailer for the summer sequel that will follow up on the epic events of both Black Panther and the sure-to-be-ridiculous Avengers: Infinity War, but there’s more to discover in the details!