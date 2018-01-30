Facebook Messenger

First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer Reveals the Marvel Sequel

ant-man-and-the-wasp-sliceMarvel Studios has released the first Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer, unveiling the sequel. Director Peyton Reed returns to helm this follow-up, this time directing a story he conceived from the very beginning—you’ll recall that he came on to the first Ant-Man when director Edgar Wright departed over creative differences a few months before filming was to begin. The story of the sequel finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) teaming up to enter the Quantum Realm, where they must search for the still-alive Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer).

This trailer really doesn’t give away any of the story at all, and instead is focused on showcasing the action sequences and visuals of the film. There’s a bit of a throwback vibe to it all, but if you’re looking for a substantive peek at what to expect from the Ant-Man sequel you may be disappointed. Still, this looks pretty fun and I love the idea of Hank and Hope forming an actual team—one wonders if Reed will strike something of a buddy comedy vibe here in contrast to the first film’s heist-centric tone.

Watch the Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer below. Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the film also stars Michael PeñaWalton GogginsBobby Cannavale,  Judy GreerTip “T.I.” HarrisDavid DastmalchianHannah John KamenAbby Ryder-Fortson, and Randall Park, with Michelle PfeifferLaurence Fishburne, and Michael DouglasAnt-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

