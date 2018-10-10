‘A Star Is Born’s Anthony Ramos to Star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In the Heights’

0

Fresh off playing Lady Gaga‘s supportive best friend in A Star Is Born, Anthony Ramos has been cast in the starring role of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s In the Heights, according to Variety. The film—based on the Tony-winning musical with music and lyrics by Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes—has Crazy Rich Asians helmer Jon M. Chu onboard to direct a script by Hudes. Miranda, Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs, and Scott Sanders are co-producers on the Warner Bros. project.

The connection between Ramos and Miranda is a time-tested one. Ramos originated the dual roles of Philip Hamilton and John Laurens in Broadway’s Hamilton—you’ve probably heard of it but more than likely couldn’t see it—which Miranda created, wrote, and starred in on the road to 11 Tony awards. Ramos also played a role in Miranda’s 21 Chump Street, a short musical performed only once for NPR’s This American Life.

It’s a heck of a time for Ramos, who will be highly visible on the awards circuit as A Star Is Born inevitably banks a spot in every major Oscars category. The actor also has a role alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, and O’Shea Jackson Jr. the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which hits theaters on March 22, 2019.

In The Heights tells the three-day story of a bodega owner named Usnavi de la Vega—a role originated onstage by Miranda—living and working in New York City’s Washington Heights in the aftermath of inheriting his grandmother’s fortune. The show’s 2008 run was nominated for 13 Tony Awards and won four, including nods for the score and choreography, plus a Best Musical win.