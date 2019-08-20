First Trailer for Scott Cooper’s ‘Antlers’ Brings Nick Antosca’s Creepy Short Story to Life

0

Director Scott Cooper has tackled gritty crime dramas, Western adventures, and even a romantic musical drama in his ten years at the helm; Antlers will mark his first all-out horror film. And as the first trailer for the film shows, it might not be his last. The creepy “horror in the hills” vibe is strong here thanks to Cooper’s cinematically trained eye and Nick Antosca‘s thoroughly creepified source material, though having Guillermo del Toro on the film’s production team likely has a little something to do with the aesthetic, too.

Cooper directs from a screenplay by C. Henry Chaisson & Antosca and Cooper himself, based on Antosca’s short story, “The Quiet Boy”; you can read that story here if you can’t wait for Antlers. Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, JT Corbitt, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan star, and the producer team includes del Toro, David Goyer, and J. Miles Dale. Antlers arrives in theaters sometime next year … we hope. Thankfully, the Fox Searchlight picture appears to be one of the existing titles that new owner Disney will allow to see the light of day, but things may change between now and then.

Check out the first trailer for Antlers below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Antlers:

In ANTLERS, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.

