Anya Taylor-Joy on Making ‘Split’ with M. Night Shyamalan and James McAvoy

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

I think we can all agree M. Night Shyamalan made some great movies to start his career and then went through a bit of a rough patch. Thankfully, his newest film, Split, is a return to form and something you want to see as soon as possible so the various twists and turns can’t be spoiled. Trust me…see this soon.

If you’re not familiar with the film, Split puts Shyamalan squarely back in psychological thriller mode. The film stars James McAvoy as Kevin, a man who abducts three teenage girls (Anya Taylor-Joy, Haley Lu Richardson and Jessica Sula) who suddenly realize that Kevin is one of 23 personalities displayed by McAvoy’s character, who suffers from a severe case of Multiple Personality Disorder. But as we learn over the course of the film, there is a 24th identity that threatens to emerge. That identity is “the beast”, and it hungers for the flesh of the clean and the unbroken as “sacred food”. The film also stars Betty Buckley as Kevin’s psychiatrist. For more on Split, you can click here to read Haleigh Foutch’s review.

At the recent New York City press day I sat down with Anya Taylor-Joy for a video interview. She talked about what it was like working with M. Night Shyamalan, if the script changed during production, the awesome ending, the longer first cut, James McAvoy’s performance, and a lot more.

Check out what she had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the synopsis and recent Split trailer.

Anya Taylor-Joy: