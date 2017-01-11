‘APB’ Trailer: A Billionaire Uses Tech to Fight Crime in Fox’s New Police Series

0

Based on the true story of a wealthy individual in New Orleans who paid for a police force to patrol the streets, Fox’s APB moves that story to Chicago and ups the game by making their billionaire (Gideon Reeves, played by Justin Kirk) someone who equips the police force with cutting-edge tech.

Though in this case it’s a benevolent billionaire, the producers of APB told us at today’s Fox TCA panel that they will also be addressing the other side of that during the season as well. They also said they’re hoping to keep the show grounded (that it’s not sci-fi — the tech is real or on the brink of being real), and while they aren’t necessarily looking to make a political statement, they are trying to just be honest in exploring the potential outcomes (good and bad) of this kind of involvement by a wealthy outsider.

APB also stars Caitlin Stasey, Taylor Handley, Eric Winter, and Ernie Hudson. It premieres Monday, February 6th on Fox