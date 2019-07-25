Restored ‘Apocalypse Now Final Cut’ Coming to IMAX Theaters for the 40th Anniversary

0

IMAX and Lionsgate are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s critically acclaimed classic Apocalypse Now by inviting audiences to experience the Vietnam War epic like never before with a special engagement of Apocalypse Now Final Cut in select IMAX theaters on August 15th and August 18th.

“In truth, I’ve always wanted Apocalypse Now to be exhibited in the grandest format of cinema conceivable,” said Coppola. “And now audiences will have a chance to experience ‘Final Cut’ in the most immersive format in existence.”

Restored from the original negative for the first time ever and digitally remastered for IMAX with crystal clear images and powerful surround sound, Apocalypse Now Final Cut is a must-see cinematic theater event fans won’t want to miss. Only in IMAX theaters for a limited time, tickets are on sale now. Showtime listings are available at https://www.IMAX.com/ApocalypseNow.

Francis Ford Coppola’s stunning vision of “The Heart of Darkness” in all of us, Apocalypse Now, remains a classic and compelling Vietnam War epic. Martin Sheen stars as Army Captain Willard, a troubled man sent on a dangerous and mesmerizing odyssey into Cambodia to assassinate a renegade American colonel named Kurtz (Marlon Brando) who has succumbed to the horrors of war and barricaded himself in a remote outpost. Apocalypse Now Final Cut is Coppola’s most realized version of the film, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards, won three Golden Globes and is one of AFI’s top 100 films.

Digitally remastered with proprietary IMAX DMR technology, Apocalypse Now Final Cut will transport audiences back in time, as they embark on an immersive journey throughout Coppola’s cinematic masterpiece. Only in IMAX theaters will audiences experience Apocalypse Now Final Cut on the biggest screen with crystal clear images of the highest clarity and widest color spectrum paired with the most immersive precision sound.