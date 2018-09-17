First ‘Apostle’ Trailer Reveals ‘The Raid’ Director’s Bloody, Dark Netflix Thriller

0

Netflix has released the first Apostle trailer for the long-awaited new film from writer/director Gareth Evans, who helmed the terrific action franchise The Raid. Evans enters incredibly different territory here, as Apostle is set in 1905 and stars Dan Stevens as Thomas Richardson, a man who travels to a secluded, idyllic island where his sister is being held for ransom by a religious cult. But once Thomas arrives, he finds far more sinister goings-on lurking under the surface.

This trailer is dark, bloody, violent, and insanely gritty, and essentially announces that the guy who made The Raid movies has now made a horror movie. Not only that, he got Michael Sheen to lend his brilliance to the film as its villain, charismatic cult leader Prophet Malcolm. Stevens has already proven to be leading man material with the underrated The Guest, and he seems to more than hold his own here. Add in Sheen’s delightful insanity and Evans’ taste for visceral action, and Apostle appears to be the whole package—especially for genre fans.

Check out the Apostle trailer below and look for our review of the film out of its Fantastic Fest world premiere in the coming weeks. The film also stars Lucy Boynton, Mark Lewis Jones, Bill Milner, Kristine Froseth, and Paul Higgins. Apostle will be available on Netflix on October 12th.