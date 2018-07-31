First Poster for Gareth Evans’ Netflix Film ‘Apostle’ Promises a Fiery Cult Conflict

0

We haven’t seen much out of writer-director Gareth Evans‘ upcoming Netflix film Apostle yet, but what we have seen looks promising. The film, set in the early 20th century, finds a man returning home to discover that his sister has been kidnapped and held ransom by a dangerous religious cult. Now if you know Evans’ pedigree from films like Merantau and The Raid movies, you might expect the hero of the piece to bust into the cult’s compound and fight everyone there one on one to save the day. But Apostle sounds like it leans more in the direction of Evans’ V/H/S/2 segment “Safe Haven”, in which a news crew infiltrates an Indonesian cult to film a documentary and discovers a horrific reality. Yeah, we’re down for that. And the first poster for the picture promises that this feature-length execution of Evans’ idea will be a fiery one, for sure.

Written and directed by Evans, Apostle also stars Dan Stevens, Lucy Boynton, Mark Lewis Jones, Bill Milner, Kristine Froseth, Paul Higgins and Michael Sheen. Look for Apostle on Netflix on October 12th, and be sure to head over to the site’s movie page to add it to your watchlist now.

Check out the first poster for Apostle below:

And here’s Apostle‘s official synopsis:

London, 1905. Prodigal son Thomas Richardson (Dan Stevens) has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom by a religious cult. Determined to get her back at any cost, Thomas travels to the idyllic island where the cult lives under the leadership of the charismatic Prophet Malcolm (Michael Sheen). As Thomas infiltrates the island’s community, he learns that the corruption of mainland society that they claim to reject has infested the cult’s ranks nonetheless – and uncovers a secret far more evil than he could have imagined. Written and directed by Gareth Evans (THE RAID), APOSTLE is a harrowing occult fable where the only thing more horrifying than madness is the sinister reality behind it.

