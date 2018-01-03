Movie Talk: Could Apple Buy Netflix?

Facebook Messenger

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018) Mark Ellis, John Rocha, Perri Nemiroff, Ken Napzok discuss the following:

  • Citi Analysts predict Apple to buy Netflix after landmark Disney/Fox deal
  • Female-led films top Box Office for the first time in 59 Years
  • First Trailer for Mom and Dad starring Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair released
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
