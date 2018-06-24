Collider Kids: Apple and Sesame Workshop Team Up for New Children’s Programming Slate

0

Here at Collider, we cover a lot of stuff, be it Star Wars, superheroes, or cinephile fare, and everything from movies and TV, to video games and web series. There’s something for everyone. But there’s so much stuff out there that sometimes our younger audience members get left out. So every once in a while, we’d like to shine a spotlight on some family-friendly content that parents and caregivers can confidently watch with the little ones.

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we’re bringing you the news that Apple is reportedly teaming up with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit, educational organization behind Sesame Street and more. Variety’s write-up has Apple entering into the world of children’s programming and plans to create a brand new slate of properties for their Worldwide Video wing. Sesame Street would not be a part of this deal but rather the multi-series order would be for wholly original programming. Sesame Workshop is set to develop and produce new live-action and animated series, and even a puppet seres for Apple. Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, who came over to Apple from Sony Pictures Television last summer, will spearhead the initiative.

That’s more award-wining talent in Apple’s corner as they seek to make a big push into the digital content arena. The tech giant was recently reported as being in talks with three-time Oscar-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon for at least one original animated feature in the near future. Most of the news regarding Apple’s upcoming content plans is still square in the business section these days, but with team-ups like the one with Sesame Workshop, it’s clear that they’re taking things very seriously.

What would you like to see from the collaboration between Apple and Sesame Workshop? I’m mostly intrigued by a new type of puppet show, and who better to do that than the folks behind Sesame Street? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below!