Apple TV+ Pricing and Release Date Details Announced

Key details about Apple’s forthcoming streaming service, Apple TV+, were announced at the Apple event on Tuesday. Subscription costs for the service, as well as the release date, were confirmed by Apple CEO Tim Cook, who also presented the first trailer for the Apple TV+ series See starring Jason Momoa.

Arriving November 1, the Apple TV+ subscription cost is $4.99. The cost of Apple TV+ is much cheaper than earlier predictions which put it at $9.99/year and it undercuts all of its competition including Netflix, which is twice the price. Add to this the very early release date, which beats Disney+ by more than a week, and Apple TV+ has just positioned itself as a very attractive investment. Apple is also trying to upsell potential subscribers, so to speak, by announcing that a free year of Apple TV+ is included when you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, or Mac from the forthcoming next generation for each device.

Ooooo Apple TV+ also $4.99 a month, launching Nov 1…. and a free year starting today when you buy a Mac / iPhone / iPad #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/m8my5o37DG — iJustine (@ijustine) September 10, 2019

The cost of the Apple TV+ streaming service echoes what we already know: This is by no means a definitive, one-stop streaming service. It’s arguably the greenest of the next class of streamers, with no pre-existing IP to draw on for original programming like Disney+ or a vast library of TV shows and movies to automatically pop onto its platform to entice new subscribers like WarnerMedia’s HBO Max.

NBCU: Unknown, but ad-supported Average monthly cable bill: $85 — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) September 10, 2019

Instead, Apple TV+ seems interested in curating prestige shows across all genres. Among the confirmed new shows are Momoa’s See, co-starring Alfre Woodard; The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell; Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld; For All Mankind starring Joel Kinnaman; and Truth Be Told starring Octavia Spencer.