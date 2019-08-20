Apple TV+ Expected to Debut in November at $9.99 Per Month; Free Trial Likely

0

Apple is expected to launch its Apple TV+ subscription service by November at a planned cost of $9.99 per month, though an initial free trial is likely, reports Bloomberg.

Apple TV+ will debut with several new films and television shows, including The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. The first two seasons are expected to cost $300 million — so Apple clearly isn’t afraid to pay top dollar for top talent.

The streaming service will provide new competition for Netflix, Amazon and the forthcoming Disney+ and HBO Max services, all of which are aimed at cord cutters, many of whom consume content on mobile phones. NBC Universal also plans to launch its own streaming service, anchored by The Office.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is considering launching new shows by making the first three episodes available, followed by weekly installments. The service will launch globally in over 150 countries, and if the $9.99 price point sticks, it would equal that of Apple Music and Apple News+. Meanwhile, Netflix and Amazon offers plans as low as $8.99 a month, while Disney+ is expected to be offered for as little as $6.99 a month when it first launches in November.

Apple is expected to spend more than $1 billion on content in an effort to build up its library, though that figure is still far less than what Netflix spends each year. In addition to The Morning Show, Apple’s initial slate will include Steven Spielberg‘s Amazing Stories, the Octavia Spencer-led series Truth Be Told, and the sci-fi series See starring Jason Momoa.

Apple TV+ will be part of Apple’s TV app, which comes installed on the company’s devices, and will also be accessible from third-party products such as Roku, the Amazon Fire TV box, and Samsung televisions. Analysts predict that Apple TV+ will have more than 100 million subscribers within the next five years.