Amber Heard on How ‘Aquaman’ Has Something for Everyone

With director James Wan’s Aquaman now playing around the world, I recently sat down with Amber Heard to talk about the movie. During the wide-ranging conversation, she talked about how Aquaman has something for everyone, how the film is bright and fun a lot different from the previous DC films, how they shot the underwater sequences, getting to make an origin story, and more.

As most of you know, Aquaman charts the origin story of the titular character (Jason Momoa), a man born from a human lighthouse keeper (Temuera Morrison) and a queen of Atlantis (Nicole Kidman) who straddles both worlds. In the film, Momoa’s Arthur Curry must save the surface world when his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) seeks to wage war on the humans and assert Atlantean dominance once and for all. Arthur is aided in his quest by Mera (Amber Heard), a warrior and daughter of King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren) who was raised by Queen Atlanna and groomed to become Queen herself.

Check out what Amber Heard had to say

Amber Heard:

How when she started filming the movie it was a very dry set. That changed fast.

How she shot all the scenes under the water dry.

How the film is bright and fun and a lot different than the DC films that have come before.

How they got to make an origin story.

