0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk ( February 1st, 2017 ) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Black Manta and Aquaman’s mother cast in Aquaman

Leonardo DiCaprio to star/produce Mafia thriller The Black Hand

AMC Rewind

IMAX announced Beauty and the Beast will be presented full screen for entire film

3 minutes of Rings released

C3PO and R2D2

Directors and Screenplays