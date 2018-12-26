‘Aquaman’ Rules the Christmas Day Box Office

0

As a wise philosopher once said, “Yeah-yuh!” Warner Bros.’ Aquaman surfed to a highly successful holiday box office [via Variety], taking in another $22 million on Christmas day and bringing its five-day domestic total to $105 million. This number puts James Wan‘s DC Comics epic in good company in terms of Christmas day hauls, behind only Avatar ($23 million), Sherlock Holmes ($24.6 million), and three straight Star Wars movies: Rogue One ($25.8 million), The Last Jedi ($27.4 million), and The Force Awakens ($49 million).

Of course, Aquaman is surging worldwide, already spearing over $500 million overseas. But back home over the holidays, it faced stiff competition with the recently-released Mary Poppins Returns—which nabbed $11.6 million on Christmas, $50 million domestically over five days—and Paramount’s Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, which rumbled to $8.9 million on the 25th and $34.2 million total in the states.

Interestingly enough, all three major films are rocking the same Cinemascore, a stellar A-. Critically, Bumblebee seems to be leading the pack; Travis Knight‘s robotic family movie inspired Collider’s own Matt Goldberg to declare “Transformers Is Good Now,” while Mary Poppins Returns felt more like a “pale imitation” of the original film. Aquaman, on the other hand, seems to have split critics down the middle. I loved that big, loud, ridiculous drum-playing octopus of a movie, but it currently sits with a 64% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Rounding out the top five spots at the Christmas box office were newcomer Holmes & Watson—which reunites Step Brothers stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly for a Sherlock Holmes mystery—with $6.4 million, and Sony’s genuinely incredible animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which webbed up $5.5 million.

For more on all the films you could see in theaters right now, check out the links below: