Movie Talk: ‘Aquaman’ Box Office Crosses $200 Million Domestic

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Aquaman box office only drops 24% domestically as it swims closer to the $750 million mark worldwide.
  • Netflix’s Bird Box is their most-watched movie ever in the first week with 45+ million accounts watching the Sandra Bullock thriller.
  • Universal released the first trailer for Jordan Peele’s new movie Us starring Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker.
  • Birth.Movies.Death reported that Shane Black‘s The Predator had alternate endings that revealed the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s Dutch and the Alien franchise’s Ripley and Newt.
