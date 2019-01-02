Movie Talk: ‘Aquaman’ Box Office Crosses $200 Million Domestic

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Aquaman box office only drops 24% domestically as it swims closer to the $750 million mark worldwide.
- Netflix’s Bird Box is their most-watched movie ever in the first week with 45+ million accounts watching the Sandra Bullock thriller.
- Universal released the first trailer for Jordan Peele’s new movie Us starring Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker.
- Birth.Movies.Death reported that Shane Black‘s The Predator had alternate endings that revealed the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s Dutch and the Alien franchise’s Ripley and Newt.