‘Aquaman’ Box Office Crosses $200 Million Domestic

0

Warner Bros.’ DC movie Aquaman crossed the $200 million domestic mark on New Year’s Day, solidifying the film’s status as a bona fide hit. Many were skeptical that the film could fare as well as it did during the holiday corridor—myself included—but Aquaman has proved to be the big hit of the season, overshadowing more family friendly fare like Mary Poppins Returns and Bumblebee.

Aquaman finished Tuesday with a domestic total of $216.3 million, which puts it on track to easily surpass the lifetime domestic total of Justice League, which stands at $229 million. Worldwide, Aquaman has already hit nearly $800 million, swimming past the worldwide totals of Justice League ($657.9 million), Man of Steel ($668 million), and Suicide Squad ($746.8 million).

Elsewhere at the New Year’s box office, Mary Poppins Returns has hit $115 million domestic, which is solid but a far cry from the mega-sized hit Disney was anticipating. The film could still have strong legs and climb to big heights in the weeks to come a la The Greatest Showman, but most pegged the Mary Poppins sequel as the hit film of the holiday season. Instead, folks headed for Aquaman or stayed home and watched Bird Box.

The news is even worse for Bumblebee. The Transformers spinoff’s domestic total now stands at just $78.5 million after picking up another $7 million on New Year’s Day. While that’s not disastrous, it’s surely nowhere near what Paramount was hoping for a film that was intended to reorient the Transformers franchise going forward. Then again, after five films of Michael Bay smashing metal together in indistinguishable images and sounds, it’s tough to ask the audience to trust that the Travis Knight-directed film will be different. The film scored solid reviews so perhaps this is one folks will catch up on later in the year.

Circling back to Aquaman, the film is currently on track to become the highest grossing DCEU film ever worldwide, as it’s poised to easily surpass the grosses of Wonder Woman ($821 million) and Batman v Superman ($873 million) in due time. Domestically, hwoever, it’s got a ways to go to catch up. For reference, here’s the domestic totals of every DCEU film—i.e. interconnected DC movies starting with Man of Steel—thus far.

1. Wonder Woman - $412,563,408

2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – #330,360,194

3. Suicide Squad – $325,100,054

4. Man of Steel – $291,045,518