‘Aquaman’ Character Posters Reveal the Colorful Cast of the DC Film

Warner Bros. has released a series of Aquaman character posters, offering another look at the upcoming DC film. Furious 7 and The Conjuring filmmaker James Wan is at the helm of this tricky adaptation, which aims to take the titular comics character and make him compelling and, well, cool for 2018 audiences. The groundwork was laid in Justice League, which marked the proper debut of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman as envisioned by filmmaker Zack Snyder, but Wan and Momoa have both spoken about how the Aquaman movie solidifies their own vision for the character. What, exactly, that is remains to be seen, but the foundation of this “man’s man” iteration of Arthur Curry will likely remain—Momoa has a very specific kind of personality and charm.

Warner Bros. is certainly working hard to sell this movie, but I can’t shake the feeling that this December release date is setting it up for failure. It’s one thing for a Star Wars movie to set up shop for the holiday season, but the action-fueled comic book hijinx of the sea-faring Aquaman doesn’t exactly scream “family outing” the way a lot of successful holiday releases do. I live to be surprised, but I’m very curious to see how this plays out.

As for the film itself, it certainly looks colorful and epic, as underlined by these character posters. There’s a larger-than-life quality to the characters that allows them to escape some of the gritty groundedness that Snyder established, which WB seems all to happy to escape between Aquaman and next year’s Shazam!

Peruse the Aquaman character posters below. The film also stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, and Willem Dafoe. Aquaman hits theaters on December 21st.