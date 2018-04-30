Heroes: ‘Aquaman’ and the Future of the DC Universe

On this 240th episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Amy Dallen, Robert Meyer Burnett, and Jay Washington discuss the following:
- The panel briefly discusses their reactions to Avengers: Infinity War and previews their upcoming spoiler filled review coming out today.
- Aquaman footage screened at CinemaCon. The panel discusses if the film will help save the DCU?
- Patty Jenkins confirms at CinemaCon that Wonder Woman 2 will be set in the 1980s.
- M. Night Shyamalan reveals footage from Glass at CinemaCon and claims that it will be the “first really grounded superhero movie.”
- Heroic Hollywood reports that the Titans series has cast Conor Leslie as Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl.
- A video of Superman Lives footage is making the rounds on the internet, but it’s been on YouTube since 2014.
- At CinemaCon, Sony reveals that the villains in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse will be Green Goblin, The Kingpin, and The Prowler.
- During the WB presentation at CinemaCon, Jason Momoa says that Will Arnett‘s Batman from The LEGO Batman Movie is the best Batman.
- Constantin Film and Prime Universe Films announced that they are adapting Vault Comic’s comic book series Heathen into a major motion picture.
- That Hashtag Show reveals the character breakdowns for HBO’s Watchmen series. The panel discusses if these descriptions are an elaborate swerve by the producers of the show.
- Henry Cavill in an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub said that there have been “a lot of conversations” about bringing his Superman back for a Man of Steel 2.
- Hollywood Pipeline released some exclusive behind the scenes photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury on the set of Captain Marvel.