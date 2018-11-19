Final ‘Aquaman’ Trailer Is All about the Power of the Trident

0

Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for Aquaman. The superhero’s solo movie is part origin story about how he’s the child of two worlds who trained to become king of Atlantis, and part adventure of trying to find a special trident that will save the underwater city.

This is definitely the best trailer yet, not so much because of the plot involving the trident stuff (you knew this movie was probably going to have a macguffin of some kind), but because of how it looks. Yes, we had seen various trailers before showing the bright, colorful design of the movie, but it’s amazing how drastically different this looks from Justice League or even Wonder Woman. I have to admit that James Wan’s movie, at least from a visual perspective, appears dazzling, and I’m eager to see it on the big screen.

Check out the final Aquaman trailer below. The film opens December 21st (although Amazon Prime members can get tickets to see it earlier) and stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as King Orm/Ocean Master, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna.

