Movie Talk: ‘Aquaman’ Reviews Tease Epic Adventure and Dazzling Visuals

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Ralph Breaks the Internet lands the second highest Thanksgiving opening with a 5 day total of $84 million.
- First social media reactions and thoughts are coming in for James Wan‘s Aquaman starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson and Willem Dafoe.
- Disney releases a first The Lion King trailer revealing a first look at Jon Favreau’s live action take on the animated classic.
- Guillermo del Toro took to Twitter to run down a list of screenplays that he’s written or co-written that have yet to come to fruition.