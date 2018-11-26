Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: ‘Aquaman’ Reviews Tease Epic Adventure and Dazzling Visuals

by      November 26, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • First social media reactions and thoughts are coming in for James Wan‘s Aquaman starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson and Willem Dafoe.
  • Disney releases a first The Lion King trailer revealing a first look at Jon Favreau’s live action take on the animated classic.
  • Guillermo del Toro took to Twitter to run down a list of screenplays that he’s written or co-written that have yet to come to fruition.
ralph-breaks-the-internet-john-c-reilly-sarah-silverman

Image via Disney

Related Content
Previous Article
Watch: Donald Glover & Rihanna Debut First Trailer for Their Mystery Project…
Tags

Latest News

Close