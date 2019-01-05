Friday Box Office: ‘Aquaman’ Stays Afloat, ‘Escape Room’ Debuts to $7.7 Million

0

Warner Bros.’ Aquaman has reporters diving into the bottom of the barrel for ocean puns as it remains at the top of the box office for the third straight week. (How…shell-fish of it?) In a slow post-New Year’s weekend release-wise, director James Wan‘s DC Comics flick starring Jason Momoa enjoyed a $9.3 million Friday night, on track for $25 million in its third weekend in theaters.

Yes, the under-the-sea dudebro in orange and green is officially DC’s most profitable movie since The Dark Knight. Aquaman‘s domestic total now stands at $238 million, officially surpassing the total statewide haul of Justice League, which topped out at $229 million. Of course, it’s been nothing but smooth sailing for the film worldwide as well. Aquaman has speared about $649 million overseas for a worldwide total of $887 million, beating out the likes of Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($873.6 million) Wonder Woman ($821.8 million), Suicide Squad ($746.8 million), Justice League ($657.9 million), and Man of Steel ($668 million).

Meanwhile, these winter weeks haven’t been so kind to other big-name franchises. Mary Poppins Returns fells to third place on Friday night with $5 million, while the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee settled for fifth with $3.9 million. Sony’s animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swung into fourth place with $4 million, bringing its domestic total to $124 million on a $90 million budget.

Sony’s Escape Room, the only major debut of the weekend, performed admirably with $7.7 million on a modest $9 million budget. Directed by Adam Robitel (The Taking of Deborah Logan), the film sees a group of strangers trying to get out of an—ya’ guessed it—escape room filled with deadly Saw-like traps. Escape Room stars Deborah Ann Woll, Logan Miller, Taylor Russell, and Jay Ellis.

Especially interesting to note is that the 76th Annual Golden Globes take place this Sunday, January 6. Films like Mary Poppins Returns and Adam McKay’s Vice—which nabbed $1.7 million on Friday—are still in theaters and competing for some of the ceremony’s top prizes. A win might result in a box office spike. Keep an eye out.

Take a look at Friday’s numbers below and check back tomorrow for full weekend estimates. (Numbers via Box Office Mojo)