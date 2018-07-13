Things Are Looking Fishy in New ‘Aquaman’ Image

0

A new image from James Wan‘s upcoming Aquaman reveals The Fisherman King, not to be confused with The Fisher King (RIP Robin Williams). The underwater monarch is played by Djimon Hounsou (who has also just been cast as the Wizard in DC’s Shazam! movie), and according to EW, he’s being visited by King Orm (Patrick Wilson) to assist in starting a war against the surface world, which is full of ocean-polluting jerks (can’t argue with that). Also pictured are Natalia Safran as the Fisherman Queen, as well as the Princess, played by Sophia Forrest, and a royal guard. And yes, they have tails instead of legs, though that’s not able to be scoped in this shot aside from the guard.

EP Peter Safran told the publication that, “After the fall of Atlantis, some of the kingdoms evolved and some devolved. This is one that evolved. This is a kingdom that’s primarily artistic and cerebral, with poets and philosophers.”

They definitely like gold, that much we know for sure! Also FYI: The Fisherman King and his kind dwell in one of the seven kingdoms of Atlantis.

