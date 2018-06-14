‘Aquaman’ Images Reveal King Orm, Vulka, and Queen Atlanna

0

Just in time for the beginning of summer, we’re getting some Aquaman images to get us hyped for DC’s latest superhero movie. Jason Momoa‘s take on Arthur Curry has been a really fun one throughout Justice League and his small role in Batman vs Superman, and I trust director James Wan to show us a good ol blockbuster time. It’s a tone that DC wants to lean into, with executive producer Peter Safran saying in an EW cover story about the movie that, “Rarely has a superhero character been married to the real-life actor as much as Aquaman and Jason Momoa. He’s authentically from two worlds, he’s this real physical specimen, he’s got this humor which he’s never been allowed to play before — in every regard he is Aquaman.”

YE-YEAH! MY MAN!

I’m all for it. As part of its coverage, EW has also released several new images from the movie, including our first look at Arthur’s ambitious brother King Orm (Patrick Wilson), who wants to wage war on the surface world, Aquaman’s mentor Vulko (Willem Dafoe), and Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), shown protecting a young Arthur. Plus, we have new images of Meera (Amber Heard), including how her hair translates to the surface world (I don’t judge a wig until I’ve seen how it looks onscreen, so for now it is what it is!) This is all in addition to the recent image that was released teasing Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who may not in fact be the movie’s main antagonist.

Stay tuned for more, but in the meantime, check out these new images below; Aquaman is set to perk up our winter doldrums on December 21st 2018.