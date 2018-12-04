L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Aquaman’ IMAX Screening and Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you a DC fan? Are you a fan of IMAX? Does the idea of attending a free 3D screening of Aquaman before it’s in theaters followed by a Q&A with director James Wan make you happy? Will you be in the Los Angeles area December 13th? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make your day.

On Dec 13th at 7pm in the Los Angeles area, Collider is partnering up with Warner Bros. and IMAX for a special 3D screening of Aquaman and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with James Wan where we will go deep into the making of the film.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To attend this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Aquaman in IMAX” and tell me why you should be one of the people that gets a ticket. In addition, please include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Sunday, December 9th at noon and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this screening is in the Los Angeles area on December 13th and will start at 7pm.

Finally, I’ve seen Aquaman and think it’s another big step forward for the DC movie universe and James Wan does some great work behind the camera. In addition, after seeing Aquaman in both a regular theater and IMAX, I can say with absolute certainty the IMAX presentation is superior in every way.

Aquaman opens December 21st (although Amazon Prime members can get tickets to see it earlier) and stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as King Orm/Ocean Master, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna.

Here’s the official synopsis for Aquaman:

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king. - The film also stars Amber Heard (“Justice League,” “Magic Mike XXL”) as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman’s ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (“Platoon,” “Spider-Man 2”) as Vulko, council to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson (“The Conjuring” films, “Watchmen”) as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren (“The Expendables” films) as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Netflix’s “The Get Down”) as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (“The Hours,” “Lion”) as Arthur’s mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin (“Power Rangers”) as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison (“Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones,” “Green Lantern”) as Arthur’s dad, Tom Curry.

