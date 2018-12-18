‘Aquaman': James Wan on Making a Different Kind of DC Film

0

With Aquaman opening in North American theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with director James Wan to talk about the movie. During the wide-ranging conversation, Wan talked about how this isn’t another dark DC movie, what he learned from the test screening process, what kind of food he ate to keep up his strength (it’s not just the actors that have to eat healthy), and a lot more.

As most of you know, Aquaman charts the origin story of the titular character (Jason Momoa), a man born from a human lighthouse keeper (Temuera Morrison) and a queen of Atlantis (Nicole Kidman) who straddles both worlds. In the film, Momoa’s Arthur Curry must save the surface world when his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) seeks to wage war on the humans and assert Atlantean dominance once and for all. Arthur is aided in his quest by Mera (Amber Heard), a warrior and daughter of King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren) who was raised by Queen Atlanna and groomed to become Queen herself.

Aquaman also stars Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

Check out what James Wan had to say

James Wan:

What was his diet while filming?

How the film is different from the previous DC films.

How the film is bright and fun.

If he could have featured another DC character in the film, who would he have picked?

What did he learn from test screening the film?

