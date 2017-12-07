‘Aquaman’: Jason Momoa Revealed in Steamy New Image

0

Fresh from his adventures in Justice League, Jason Momoa is eager to set off on his own solo story in James Wan‘s Aquaman, opening in just over a year. But just as Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon put their own brands on Justice League, so too will Wan bring his signature style to Aquaman, and since the filmmaker is known for his creepy horror movies and high-octane action in Furious 7, you can expect something very, very different for the seven seas standalone.

EW has a new look at Aquaman featuring an “ultra-jacked” image of Momoa walking through some steamy, mysterious, vaguely industrial setting with a well-armored guard/mercenary of some sort waiting in the wings. Now your definition of “ultra-jacked” may differ from EW’s, but Momoa is looking at least as aqua-jacked as he was in the Justice League team-up. What’s more important here is just how/when/if this setting will factor into the film.

Check out a new image from Aquaman (courtesy of EW):

Now, if you’re wondering just where Arthur Curry is strutting in this picture, you might want to head back to the early days of the film’s shoot. Wan posted this Day 1 production photo on his Instagram this past May and it might just give us a clue:

‪Months of intensive prep have led to this. Day one of photography. See you all around Halloween. Let’s dive! #Ahab‬ A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet) on May 2, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

Also from EW, here’s Wan on the general shift from Justice League to Aquaman:

“It’s going to look very different, it will feel very different — aesthetically, tonally, story-wise — it’s my own take. t’s a much more a traditional action-adventure quest movie.”

Momoa goes into a bit more detail about the solo film’s story and his part to play in it: