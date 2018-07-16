‘Aquaman’: 50 Things to Know about James Wan’s Ambitious Spin on a Superhero Movie

0

Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) are on the hunt for an ancient artifact. As the two search the globe, they eventually end up in the desert, in a mysterious room below the surface. As they bicker about where they are and what they need to do, a mysterious opening in the floor slides to the left to reveal a bottle with a message inside. A moment later, director James Wan calls cut.

After Wan, Momoa and Heard talk about what they’ve been filming and how they need to tweak the sequence, the two stars go back to carry on the scene. As it continues, the mysterious opening actually reveals an audio message, and it’s a lot of important information about what they need to do. As the message ends, Mera asks Aquaman about the message and what it means. Awkwardly, Aquaman can only remember a few words and plays it off like it wasn’t important. Thankfully, Mera was paying attention and starts to quote back the message with frustration in her voice because of Aquaman’s attitude. Again, Wan calls cut.

Before going any further, let me back up a second.

Last year, right after Comic-Con, a few other online reporters and I got to travel to the Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia, to visit the set of Aquaman when the film was in the middle of shooting. While there I learned so much about the next DC superhero movie, and I can say with absolute certainty Aquaman is going to be a cool film.

Unlike some of the previous DC films, James Wan is making his version of a superhero movie, which includes a fun tone (think Romancing the Stone and Raiders of the Lost Ark) and taking place in a lighter universe. Now before you start to think Wan is leaving his horror past behind, Aquaman is going to have a sequence or two that will creep you out. In addition, while looking at all the concept art and seeing how they are bringing Atlantis to life, I left the visit thinking they were doing everything right, and I’m beyond excited to see the finished film.

Over the course of walking around, doing group interviews, and just talking with people on set, I learned a ton about the movie and have listed off about fifty things to know about the film. Check it all out below.

Aquaman also stars Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna.

If you’re trying to stay completely spoiler-free, you might not want to read these ahead.