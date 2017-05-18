‘Aquaman’: First Image of Amber Heard as Mera Shows Colors Coming to the DCEU

0

Today, Aquaman director James Wan released the first shot of Amber Heard as Mera. However, as you may recall, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the character. She’ll make an appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and he released the first shot of her back in October 2016. See if you can spot the difference.

Here’s what she looks like in a Zack Snyder movie:

And here’s what she looks like in James Wan’s movie:

It’s good to know that the DCEU is leaving Sndyer’s hatred of colors behind. While I’m willing to entertain the argument that Wonder Woman shouldn’t have bright colors since it takes place during World War I and making it pop off the screen would be somewhat inappropriate, I’m glad we’re not getting a deadly-serious looking movie about a guy whose main weapon in a trident.

This look at Mera also bodes well for what other directors can do with their movies. While I suppose that we shouldn’t count our chickens before their hatched (these movies can be color timed into nothing in post production), this image at least signals that Sndyer hasn’t set the color template for the entirety of the DCEU and that Warner Bros. is actually inviting variety and personality into these movies. It’s a smart move.

For those who are unfamiliar with Mera, in the comics she’s the Queen of Atlantis and Aquaman’s wife. Her powers include aquakinesis, the ability to increase the density of water and then create any structure with it, limited telepathy, enhanced strength, and skills in hand-to-hand-combat.

Aquaman opens December 21, 2018. The film also stars Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna.