First Reactions to ‘Aquaman’ Tease a Tidal Wave of Epic Adventure and Dazzling Visuals

November 26, 2018

At long last, the first reactions to Aquaman have arrived! The DC Film has been a long time coming, with Jason Momoa’s character making a cameo in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before getting a more proper debut in 2017’s Justice League. For the standalone Aquaman movie, Warner Bros. turned to Furious 7 and The Conjuring filmmaker James Wan to direct, who developed the script for quite some time before production on the sea-set adventure finally moved forward.

Aquaman charts the origin story of the titular character, a man born from a human father and an Atlantis queen mother (played by Nicole Kidman) who straddles both worlds. In the story of the film, Momoa’s Arthur Curry must save the surface world when his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) seeks to wage war on the humans and assert Atlantean dominance once and for all. Arthur is aided in his quest by Mera (Amber Heard), a warrior and daughter of King Nereus who was raised by Queen Atlanna and groomed to become Queen herself.

The first tidal wave of reactions are extremely positive, with comparisons to everything from Indiana Jones to Lord of the Rings to Avatar, with some rumblings that it may even be the best DC film since The Dark Knight. Special attention is being paid to director James Wan, who appears to have melded his experience on small-budget horror films and large-scale blow-em-ups like Fast 7 to create something with a personal adventure on a grand scale.

Check out the various reactions below. Full Aquaman reviews won’t arrive until December 11th. The film also stars Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Aquaman opens in theaters on December 21st, but Amazon Prime subscribers can claim tickets to see the film one week early.

