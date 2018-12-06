Movie Talk: ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Already in Early Development

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Deadline reports that a sequel to Crazy Rich Asians is moving along and that a script is being worked on by Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli.
- The 2019 Golden Globe nominations were announced this morning. The panel reveals their biggest snubs and surprises.
- THR reveals that early box office tracking for Aquaman gave Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich “enough confidence to begin talks on a sequel.”
- Exclusive: Perri Nemiroff interviewed newcomer Kiera Allen who has been cast opposite Sarah Paulson in Aneesh Chaganty’s new film Run.
- Paramount has released a new clip from their upcoming Bumblebee that features Angela Bassett‘s Shatter speaking to John Cena‘s Agent Burns.
- Variety has announced that they’ve landed 47 Meters Down director Johannes Roberts to write and direct a Resident Evil reboot.