Movie Talk: ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Already in Early Development

December 6, 2018

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Deadline reports that a sequel to Crazy Rich Asians is moving along and that a script is being worked on by Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli.
  • The 2019 Golden Globe nominations were announced this morning. The panel reveals their biggest snubs and surprises.
  • THR reveals that early box office tracking for Aquaman gave Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich “enough confidence to begin talks on a sequel.”
  • Exclusive: Perri Nemiroff interviewed newcomer Kiera Allen who has been cast opposite Sarah Paulson in Aneesh Chaganty’s new film Run.
  • Paramount has released a new clip from their upcoming Bumblebee that features Angela Bassett‘s Shatter speaking to John Cena‘s Agent Burns.
