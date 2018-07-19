Comic-Con: Get A Closer Look at Costumes from ‘Shazam!’ and ‘Aquaman’

0

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 is in full swing, and as usual the show floor is packed with cool things to see. With Marvel Studios basically sitting out Comic-Con this year, Warner Bros. is taking advantage of their absence by hyping up their upcoming DC films, notably Aquaman and Shazam!. While the Warner Bros. panel isn’t until Saturday (where we’re expecting to see first trailers for both movies), the studio has offered a tease of both films on the show floor in the form of superhero costumes.

Indeed, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub walked the floor and snapped some pictures of the Aquaman and Shazam! costumes, which you can see in closer detail below. Much has been made about Zachary Levi’s Shazam! costume, but it looks pretty nifty up close. Indeed, this is a child’s version of what a superhero is/looks like, so in my book that costume’s pretty spot on.

On the Aquaman side, there’s a closer look at Mera’s (Amber Heard) costume, as well as another costume that’s mighty pointy. Check out the images below, and stay tuned to Collider in the coming days for much more on these films and everything else Comic-Con-related.

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21st and Shazam! opens on April 5, 2019.