Pop Culture Review: ‘The Mandalorian’ Arrives, ‘Aquaman’ Breaks the Surface, and More

Welcome to The Collider Pop Culture Review, in which Collider’s weekend editor Vinnie Mancuso wakes up only slightly hungover on a Saturday to rate the week’s biggest stories in film and television on a scale from 1 to 10. (1 is soul-crushingly bad, 10 is mind-blowingly incredible.) This week: The Mandalorian jet-packs its way onto Disney’s streaming service, a super-sized new Aquaman trailer breaks the surface, The Rock and Jason Statham are totally about to kiss, and much more.