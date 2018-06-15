‘Aquaman’ Gets a Trailer Release Date and a Shiny New Logo

0

The Aquaman marketing machine kicked into a new gear this week with the first images, new character details, and more. And Warner Bros. isn’t done yet! Director James Wan just tweeted out a new logo for the film along with when the first trailer will drop:

Comic-Con will be insane!! This is the new glyph/logo. Freshly smuggled out of Atlantis! (stolen off King Orm’s belt buckle) pic.twitter.com/NLmIXUaXEM — James Wan (@creepypuppet) June 15, 2018

Aquaman, and Warner Bros. as a whole, should have a very successful Comic-Con this year. In addition to big presentations that usually wow the crowd (they’re the only ones to use three screens in their Hall H presentation), they also don’t have much in the way of competition since both Marvel and HBO are both sitting out this year. That means that Warner Bros. gets to use up more of the oxygen and people will spend more time talking about WB titles since they won’t be talking about smaller panels.

Presumably, the trailer will go online moments after it premieres at Comic-Con on Saturday, July 21st (I’d be shocked if the panel were any other date since WB has taken Saturday as far back as I can remember), so even if you’re not in Hall H, you won’t have to wait too long to get a look at the next DCEU movie. It will be interesting to see if folks in Hall H get some footage that’s exclusive for them (they should; they’re the ones who wait in line for over a day).

Aquaman opens December 21st and stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman.