First ‘Aquaman’ Trailer Reveals the New DC Film

At long last the ruler of Atlantis gets his time to shine! The first trailer for James Wan‘s Aquaman debuted during the Warner Bros. panel at SDCC today.

On the one hand, I really like the underwater fantasy aspect that Wan is going for here, and when the trailer is traversing the seven kingdoms, it looks unique and entertaining. When it’s on the surface world, it looks a little mundane. We’ve seen this kind of reluctant hero plenty of times before, and while Momoa may be a charming lead for some, I’m not really dazzled by his Aqua-bro performance seen here. Maybe there’s more nuance and texture in the finished film, and I’m certainly eager to see how he interacts with co-star Heard, but for now, I’m just cautiously optimistic about this superhero flick.

Starring Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Aquaman opens December 21, 2018.